The commitment of the World Boxing Association (WBA) to the development of young talent and the expansion of pugilism around the world is one of the most important goals of the organization. To continue work in this regard, the agency will start airing boxing cards in Colombia and other places in Latin America, which will begin this Friday with an evening of “Fire in the Ring,” which will be held in Barranquilla.

The initiative is, among other goals, to support the Latin American fighters, who will have a large audience through the streaming broadcasts that the WBA will make through its official website, www.wbaboxing.com.

The billboard with which this project will start will take place at the Coliseo Baby Sugar Rojas. The program will start at 6:00 p.m. and will have several young talents from the area, among the fighters who will go up to the ring to entertain the audience.

The agency hopes to increase the number of broadcasts in the following months and expand the activity throughout the continent, but with the intention that it can reach the entire world thanks to the use of its website. The WBA trusts that the showcase will help the fighters get better opportunities and have more exposure in order to enter markets where nowadays it is otherwise difficult for them to reach despite their talents.