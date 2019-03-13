Granite Chin Promotions (GCP) kicks-off its 2019 schedule on Friday night, April 12, with the presentation of “Riot at The Rim”, featuring three different title fights, at The Rim in Hampton, New Hampshire. Former New England welterweight champion Derek “The Surgeon” Silveira (15-2, 8 KOs), fighting out of Salem, MA, takes on Travis “The Outlaw” Demko (8-1, 1 KO), of Stoughton, MA, in the eight-round headliner for the vacant N.E. Welterweight Championship.

New England cruiserweight champion Chris Traietti (27-4, 21 KOs), fighting out of Quincy, MA, faces former Brazilian light heavyweight champion Gilberto “El Magico” Matheus Domingos (21-10, 9 KOs) in the 10-round co-featured event for the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) FECARBOX cruiserweight title.

Traietti, an Iraq War veteran and college graduate, is also the promoter of “Riot at The Rim”.

After my last show I made a promise to myself that we were going to up our game as a company,” Traietti said. “We got complacent and to be honest, we weren’t giving fans the quality that they deserve. That’s all going to change starting April 12th with Silveira vs Demko.”

WBC Latino cruiserweight champion Vinnie “American Nightmare” Carita (19-1-1, 18 KOs), a court officer in Brockton (MA) who lives in Pembroke (MA), meets his Brazilian challenger, Claudio “Quexado” Morroni (8-4-1, 7 KOs), in an eight-round match for the vacant ABF Colonial Atlantic Cruiserweight Championship.

Undefeated welterweight prospect Omar Bordoy (7-0, 2 KOs), representing Danbury, CT, throws-down with Frenchman Roman Tomas (7-2, 1 KO), now living in Brooklyn, NY, in an intriguing six-round bout at this stage of their young pro careers.

One of New England’s most promising prospects, Gloucester, MA middleweight “Handsome” Henry Gedney (2-0, 1 KO) squares off against New Jersey’s Darryl “Dreamking” Bunting (3-5-2, 1 KO) in a four-rounder.

Also fighting on the undercard are Lynn, MA welterweight Khiry “TNT” Todd (7-1, 5 KOs) versus his Mexican challenger, Francisco “El Mono” Medal (12-16, 8 KOs), in a six-round bout.

All fights and fighters are subject to change.

Ticket prices are $60.00, $45.00 and $35.00 and available to purchase online at www.TicketRiver.com (search word: Riot at the Rim).

Doors open at 7 p.m. ET, first bout scheduled at 7:30 p.m. ET.