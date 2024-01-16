The WBA Championships Committee has ordered negotiations for a middleweight world title fight between WBA champion Erislandy Lara and his mandatory challenger Michael Zerafa. Official communications were sent to both parties and that they have until February 15 to reach an agreement. In the event the parties cannot reach an agreement or one of them refuses to do so, the Committee may call for a purse bid with a purse split of 75% for the champion and 25% for the challenger.
Lara, 40, has been champion since May 1, 2021 and according to WBA rules he should have defended against the mandatory opponent after a period of nine months, which expired on February 1, 2022. Lara was allowed an optional defense against Gary O’Sullivan in 2022 and didn’t fight at all in 2023.
Zerafa had 2 fights in 2022, one against an 8-0 fighter, Danilo Creati. He must have been given credit for beating a 12-0 fighter to get #1. Beating Mundine and some guy from Fiji shouldn’t have gotten him #1. He probably should get a title fight because of he wins, at least some big names would come to Australia to try to take his title. If Kambosos can make big $ at 135!for being a 1hit wonder vs hurt/sick Teo (and not rematch him at 140), than a middleweight #1 who only looked terrible vs Kell Brook years ago, should definitely finally get a title shot. (But Zerafa is scared if Tim Tszyu, even if the fight were at 160)
So Lara’s mandatory is TWO YEARS overdue? They supposedly paid Zerafa to step aside so Lara could fight Danny Garcia but that fight got postponed and postponed and never happened last year, so Lara has now been inactive for nearly twenty months and it’ll be close to two years by the time (if) they get this one together.
That being said, unless I’m REALLY overlooking someone, Michael Zerafa has to be the least deserving mandatory challenger currently in the entire sport.
i agree and to add Lara gets to keep his title this long without a defense yet other fighters get stripped after a few months somebody explain………………..
That’s boxing!
Yes, he is the most undeserving at this moment, but we shouldn’t forget Avni Yildirim, no too long ago
Zarafa will be schooled by a 40 yr old Lara and good thing too!
Zarafa has a problem with not getting Aussie media coverage like the Kambosos, Tszyu and Opeiata(excuse spelling) etc and likes big noting himself. Last fight was atrocious and not a mandatory in my book
If he proved me wrong ,well good for him , but we will see