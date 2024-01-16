The WBA Championships Committee has ordered negotiations for a middleweight world title fight between WBA champion Erislandy Lara and his mandatory challenger Michael Zerafa. Official communications were sent to both parties and that they have until February 15 to reach an agreement. In the event the parties cannot reach an agreement or one of them refuses to do so, the Committee may call for a purse bid with a purse split of 75% for the champion and 25% for the challenger.

Lara, 40, has been champion since May 1, 2021 and according to WBA rules he should have defended against the mandatory opponent after a period of nine months, which expired on February 1, 2022. Lara was allowed an optional defense against Gary O’Sullivan in 2022 and didn’t fight at all in 2023.