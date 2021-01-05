

The World Boxing Association (WBA) named Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) as the Promotions Company of the Year 2020, and Eddie Hearn as the Promoter of the Year.

The pioneer organization, in recognition of those in charge of organizing boxing around the world, also awarded Honorable Mentions to Matchroom Boxing and the legendary Bob Arum, for their work during a complicated year like the one that just ended.

PBC presented several important events in the United States featuring WBA world title fights.

For his part, Hearn, from Matchroom Boxing, has proven to be one of the most influential promoters and has taken his company to the top of today’s boxing.

The legendary Bob Arum, from Top Rank, took the lead in a huge effort to restore boxing and was the first to return after the break by organizing the first post-Covid-19 world title fight between Joshua Franco and Andrew Moloney in June.

The WBA congratulates the winners and hopes that 2021 will be a successful year for all of them.

With the release of the Promotions Company of the Year and the Promoter of the Year, begins the publication schedule of the 2020 WBA annual awards. After consulting with fans through social media, the pioneer organization will announce the winners in the following order starting today until January 9th:

January 5th

Revelation of the Year

Female Revelation of the Year

January 6th

Trainer of the Year

January 7th

KO of the year

Fight of the Year

January 8th

Female Boxer of the Year

January 9th

Boxer of the Year