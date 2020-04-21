The World Boxing Association (WBA) held a special directorate meeting in order to discuss several points of interest for the organization, including the possibility of returning to boxing activity, even if it’s behind closed doors.

Headed by its president, Gilberto Jesús Mendoza, the members of the directorate met virtually to evaluate different aspects and mechanisms to activate boxing in the shortest time possible and in compliance with international standards and necessary precautions in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among the different proposals evaluated to carry out the activity, several closed-door tournaments were planned, details will be announced in a few days.

The Medical Committee was very important to the meeting, as they will play a key role in the reactivation of boxing. It was agreed that they should send all the necessary suggestions to activate the plan and that it should be in an organized and responsible way from the health point of view.

The board also talked about rankings and mandatory fights. They concluded that an extensive study is required to make decisions and resolutions to ease the return after this crisis.

On the other hand, Jesper Jensen was appointed as Assistant Director of WBA Europe, while Luis Vargas was appointed Director of the Communications Committee.

The directors will work on different aspects this week and next week they will have another meeting to discuss progress in the different areas.