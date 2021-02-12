Former IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington (30-0, 7 KOs) and Mauricio Lara (21-2, 14 KOs) faced off Thursday at the final press conference for their twelve round featherweight contest at the SSE Arena, Wembley on Saturday live on Sky Sports in the UK and on DAZN in the U.S.

Here’s what they had to say:

Josh Warrington: “He’s got a better knockout ratio than I have. But can he do the 12 rounds as well as I can? Has he got as much experience? I don’t think he can. But that’s up to me to expose that. He’s got punch power but, if I’m not there to be hit, he’ll be hitting thin air. It won’t go past six rounds. I strongly believe that. The way I’ve been hitting with 16oz gloves on? When I then put the 8oz gloves on and see the gaps in his defence, I expect an early night. But I’m experienced over 12 rounds. I’ve done marathons. I can do it at a good pace. This man here has no pressure. He is full of Mexican pride. I’m a big fan of Mexican fighters and how they wear their hearts on their sleeves. He will bring it but I wouldn’t want it any other way. This guy is a real puncher. He will bring it, which will tune me up nicely for the fights down the line. Make no mistake, I’m treating him like a monster because I can’t afford a slip-up.”

Mauricio Lara: “Thank you very much. Thanks for the invitation. It’s a lovely country that you’ve got here despite the fact that we haven’t been able to go out at all. It is a great opportunity for me and Josh Warrington is going to face a really tricky fighter in me. I’m also aware that I’m coming up agains the No.1 ranked fighter and it’s my opportunity to show the people of Mexico and everyone what I can do. I enjoy coming for war. We’re going to clash in the ring, that’s definitely going to happen. I’m looking forward to it. From the first bell I will be looking for the knockout. If it goes the distance I’ll be ready. I’ll be ready for whatever comes. I’d love to make history on February 13th, to take this victory home to Mexico City. It is a huge opportunity and I’m really looking forward to taking advantage of it.”