WBC female super featherweight champion Eva Wahlstrom (23-1-1, 3 KOs) retained her title with a ten round draw against Ronica “Queen” Jeffrey (17-2, 1 KO) on Friday night at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Scores were 100-90 Jeffrey, 96-94 Wahlstrom, 95-95.

Middleweight John “The Phenom” Vera (19-1, 11 KOs) won a six round unanimous decision over Ravshan Hudaynazarov (17-2, 13 KOs). Scores were 58-56 across the board.