Courtesy Jim Jenkins, Sacramento Bee

Topping a youth-accented boxing card at Sacramento’s Double Tree Hotel, Malikai Johnson (5-0-1) won the pro main event with a six-round unanimous decision over fellow featherweight Ivan Vergara (8-1) Friday night. The judges’ scores of 59-55 twice and 58-56 with no knockdowns drew a mixed reaction from the estimated crowd of 1,000.

A large majority of bouts, four pro and six amateur matchups, were comprised of local or regional fighters. It also was the latest of Nasser Niavaroni promotions aimed at revitalizing boxing in Sacramento via young talent.

In other pro action, it was Viacheslav Borshchev (2-0) by UD-4 over Jorge Chavez (3-1), super-middleweights; David Minter (2-0) by TKO-1 over Timothy Webster (0-1), welterweights; and Anthony Hernandez (2-2) by TKO-4 over Aaron Hamilton (0-6), super-middleweights.