Villasana stops Felix, La Tigre gets a draw

By Gabriel F. Cordero

Lightweight Marcos Villasana Jr (22-6, 13 KOs), son of former world champion Marcos Villasana, dominated then stopped longtime contender Jose Felix Jr. (36-3-1, 28 KOs) in the ninth round on Saturday night at the Oasis Cancun Arena, in Cancun, Mexico.

Also, WBC female heavyweight champion Alejandra “La Tigre” Jimenez (10-0-1, 8 KOs) dropped 44 pounds to compete at super middleweight, but only managed a draw against relative novice Irais “La Temible” Hernandez (2-1-1, 2 KOs) in an eight-rounder. Scores were 77-75 Jimenez, 76-76, 76-76.

WBC #11 lightweight Francisco “Paquito” Rojo (22-3, 15 KOs) halted Galvis War (15-3-3, 13 KOs) in the eighth round.