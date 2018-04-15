April 15, 2018

Juarez stops Soto, Nery Plata shocks Torres

Photos: Pablo Lozano, Alvaro Paulin/Imago7-Zanfer, Pepe Rodriguez

WBO #7 super bantamweight Cesar “Corazon” Juarez (22-6, 17 KOs) scored a ninth round KO over Wilber Soto (21-4, 11 KOs) on Saturday night at the Gimnasio del Sindicato de Trabajadores del Metro in Mexico City. A right hand by Juarez floored Soto face first to end it. It was Juarez second bout since losing to Isaac Dogboe in a WBO interim title fight.

In the main event, Jessica Nery Plata (22-2, 3 KOs) surprisingly dethroned previously unbeaten WBA female minimum weight champion Silvia “Guerrerita” Torres (19-1, 6 KOs) by split decision. Scores were 97-94 Torres, 98-93, 96-94 Nery Plata.

