March 6, 2019
Boxing News

Vijender Singh hires Freddie Roach as head trainer

Undefeated super middleweight prospect Vijender Singh of India is set to begin the next phase of his career with a new trainer — Hall of Famer Freddie Roach — in his corner. The 33-year-old Singh (10-0, 7 KOs) recently relocated his training base to Southern California to work with Roach.

A 2008 Olympic bronze medalist, Singh will make his ring return Friday, April 12 at Staples Center in a scheduled eight-round bout on the Vasiliy Lomachenko-Anthony Crolla undercard against an opponent to be named.

