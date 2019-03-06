Undefeated super middleweight prospect Vijender Singh of India is set to begin the next phase of his career with a new trainer — Hall of Famer Freddie Roach — in his corner. The 33-year-old Singh (10-0, 7 KOs) recently relocated his training base to Southern California to work with Roach.

A 2008 Olympic bronze medalist, Singh will make his ring return Friday, April 12 at Staples Center in a scheduled eight-round bout on the Vasiliy Lomachenko-Anthony Crolla undercard against an opponent to be named.