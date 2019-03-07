Photos: Jorge López/Imago 7

In a spectacular setting at the Cuauhtémoc Moctezuma Brewery in Monterrey, Mexico, it was officially announced that WBO super welterweight world champion Jaime Munguia (32-0, 26 KOs) will defend against mandatory challenger Dennis “Hurricane” Hogan (28-1-1, 7 KOs) on April 13 at the Arena Monterrey. Munguía was on hand, but Hogan wasn’t present.



Jaime Munguia: “I’m very motivated by this fight in Monterrey. We’ll arrive with an excellent physical and mental preparation to give the fans a great fight and we’ll make sure the title stays in Mexico. I appreciate the trust of our sponsors, Zanfer, Golden Boy, TV Azteca, DAZN and especially the fans. I invite you to fill the Arena Monterrey, watch on television in Mexico, and view over the Internet anywhere in the world!”

Promoter Fernando Beltran/Zanfer: “It’s an honor for Zanfer, in partnership with Tecate, Azteca 7, La Casa del Boxeo and our DAZN and Golden Boy associates to present this event at Arena Monterrey. This is a fight that could have gone to any place in the United States. There were even proposals to do it in Australia, but we’re happy to give the knowledgeable local fans this great fight with a Mexican world champion who has become a big star in world boxing in a short time on the stage at the height of the best in the world at the Arena Monterrey and the headquarters of the best beer brand Tecate.”

Also on the card will be WBO female flyweight champion Arely Muciñoo and hot prospects Daniel Valladares and Irving Turrubiates.