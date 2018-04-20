Vargas a slight favorite over Broner

Latest odds show money going on welterweight Jessie Vargas, who is now the favorite against Adrien Broner.
Jessie Vargas -130 vs. Adrien Broner +105
(welterweight)
Jermall Charlo -3400 vs. Hugo Centeno +1500
(WBC interim middleweight title)
Gervonta Davis -800 vs. Jesus Cuellar +500
(WBA “regular” junior lightweight title)
Amir Khan -2500 vs. Phil Lo Greco +1000
(welterweight)
Carl Frampton -600 vs. Nonito Donaire +450
(WBO interim featherweight title)
Zolani Tete -5000 vs. Omar Narvaez +1400
(WBO bantamweight title)
Tomasz Adamek -190 vs. Joey Abell +160
(heavyweight)
Otto Wallin -125 vs. Adrian Granat -105
(heavyweight)
Odds from thegreek.com and bovada.com