Vargas a slight favorite over Broner

Latest odds show money going on welterweight Jessie Vargas, who is now the favorite against Adrien Broner.

Jessie Vargas -130 vs. Adrien Broner +105

(welterweight)

Jermall Charlo -3400 vs. Hugo Centeno +1500

(WBC interim middleweight title)

Gervonta Davis -800 vs. Jesus Cuellar +500

(WBA “regular” junior lightweight title)

Amir Khan -2500 vs. Phil Lo Greco +1000

(welterweight)

Carl Frampton -600 vs. Nonito Donaire +450

(WBO interim featherweight title)

Zolani Tete -5000 vs. Omar Narvaez +1400

(WBO bantamweight title)

Tomasz Adamek -190 vs. Joey Abell +160

(heavyweight)

Otto Wallin -125 vs. Adrian Granat -105

(heavyweight)

Odds from thegreek.com and bovada.com