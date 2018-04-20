Ryabinskiy wins $4.3 million court case against Wilder

By Przemek Garczarczyk

Promoter Andrey Ryabinskiy’s attorney succeeded in getting a favorable decision in a US court ruling in a long court proceeding with the representatives of WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder. The New York Federal District Court refused Wilder on all counts and awarded Ryabinskiy’s side $4.3 million in funds that were part of the interpleader case after the fight between Alexander Povetkin and Wilder was canceled in May of 2016. The decision can be appealed during the next 30 days, however attorneys have already filed a demand for the return of funds.

Attorneys will take a careful look at the 48-page decision and plan out the next actions, evidently in court also, as parties are still battling it out over the multi-million defamation claims.

“I said it once, and I will say it again, anyone that wants to offend or insult my guys, will have to pay for it,” said Ryabinskiy, President of the promotional company World of Boxing.

The Povetkin-Wilder fight was canceled after a positive sample test by Povetkin containing a trace of meldonium. However, later Povetkin was declared not guilty, and it was found that he did not take meldonium after its official prohibition that started January 1, 2016.