The three undercard bouts featuring undefeated fighters will be part of the Triller freeview stream for all fans on Saturday at TrillerFightClub.com. Here is the lineup:

Junior Younan (15-0-1, 10 KOs) vs. Jeyson Minda (14-4-1, 8 KOs)

8 rounds, super middleweight

———

Lorenzo Simpson (9-0, 5 KOs) vs. Francisco Torres (16-3-1, 5 KOs)

8 rounds, middleweight

———

Quinton Randall (7-0, 2 KOs) vs. William Jackson (13-2-2, 2 KOs)

8 rounds, welterweight

The $49.95 pay-per-view portion of the card features:

Jake Paul (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. Ben Askren (pro debut)

8 rounds, cruiserweight

Regis Prograis (25-1, 21 KOs) vs. Ivan Redkach (23-5, 18 KOs)

10 rounds, super lightweight

Steve Cunningham (29-9-1, 13 KOs) vs. Frank Mir (pro debut)

8 rounds, heavyweight

Joe Fournier (8-0, 8 KOs) vs. “Reykon” (pro debut)

6 rounds, light heavyweight