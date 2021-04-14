April 14, 2021
Undefeated fighters on Triller freeview

The three undercard bouts featuring undefeated fighters will be part of the Triller freeview stream for all fans on Saturday at TrillerFightClub.com. Here is the lineup:

Junior Younan (15-0-1, 10 KOs) vs. Jeyson Minda (14-4-1, 8 KOs)
8 rounds, super middleweight
———
Lorenzo Simpson (9-0, 5 KOs) vs. Francisco Torres (16-3-1, 5 KOs)
8 rounds, middleweight
———
Quinton Randall (7-0, 2 KOs) vs. William Jackson (13-2-2, 2 KOs)
8 rounds, welterweight

The $49.95 pay-per-view portion of the card features:
Jake Paul (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. Ben Askren (pro debut)
8 rounds, cruiserweight
Regis Prograis (25-1, 21 KOs) vs. Ivan Redkach (23-5, 18 KOs)
10 rounds, super lightweight
Steve Cunningham (29-9-1, 13 KOs) vs. Frank Mir (pro debut)
8 rounds, heavyweight
Joe Fournier (8-0, 8 KOs) vs. “Reykon” (pro debut)
6 rounds, light heavyweight

