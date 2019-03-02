Unbeaten featherweight Jordan Gill (23-0, 7 KOs) will break into the world rankings after tonight’s third round TKO over Emmanuel Dominguez (24-8-2, 16 KOs) at the East of England Arena in Peterborough. Gill dropped Dominguez twice in round three and got the stoppage with his follow-up barrage. With the win, Gill claimed the WBA international title.

Unbeaten cruiserweight Richard Riakporhe (9-0, 8 KOs) stopped Tommy McCarthy (13-2, 6 KOs) in round four of a bout for the WBA intercontinental title.

Featherweight Leigh Wood (21-1, 11 KOs) halted Abraham Osei Bonsu (13-4-1, 11 KOs) in round two of a clash for the vacant Commonwealth crown.

Unbeaten Indiana super middleweight Anthony Sims Jr (18-0, 17 KOs) scored a sixth round KO against journeyman Mateo Damian Veron (28-22-3, 8 KOs).