Unbeaten European heavyweight champion Agit Kabayel (19-0, 13 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over Andriy Rudenko (32-4, 20 KOs) on Saturday night topping a card billed as “Night of the Young Heavyweights” at the Maritim Hotel in Magdeburg, Germany. Rudenko got off to an aggressive start, but Kabayel’s pressure started to pay dividends as Rudenko ran out of steam. Kabayel dropped Rudenko with a body shot in round six and went on to win by scores of 116-111, 117-110, 119-108. Kabayel is rated IBF #3, WBC #8 and WBO #9.

WBO #2 heavyweight Tom Schwarz (24-0, 16 KOs) scored a second round TKO against Kristijan Krstacic (17-2, 14 KOs). Krstacic down multiple times.

Hot heavyweight prospect Peter Kadiru (1-0) outpointed Artur Kubiak (1-1) over six one-sided rounds in his pro debut. 60-54 across the board.