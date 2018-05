By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Funeral service for former Commonwealth and Australian light middleweight champion Troy Waters, who passed on May 18 after a long illness, will be held at 2PM Wednesday, May 30th, at Greenway Chapel and Memorial Gardens, 460 Avoca Drive, Greenpoint, NSW, Australia. Troy is survived by wife Michelle and children Nate 17 years and Shontae 14 years.