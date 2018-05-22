Tiara Brown signs with DiBella Entertainment

By Gary “Digital” Williams

Oxon Hill, MD lightweight “The Dark Menace” Tiara Brown has announced that she has signed a promotional contract with DiBella Entertainment. At the announcement ceremony held at the Kenilworth Recreation Center in Washington, DC, Brown said her contract will be a three-year deal with a scheduled three bouts per year.

“Words cannot express how happy I am to sign with DiBella Entertainment,” Brown said during the ceremony. “All my career I’ve not only dreamed of the day that I would be a signed fighter, but I trained hard and kept the faith so my dream could become a reality.”

Brown, who originally hails from Fort Myers, FL, had a stellar amateur career that was highlighted by two gold medals at the World Championships and two trips to the Olympic Trials. Brown is 4-0 with two knockouts as a pro. Brown leads a very busy life as she also holds a full-time job as a police officer with the Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Department. According to DiBella Entertainment chair Lou DiBella, Brown’s life as a boxer and police officer was a big reason why he wanted to sign Brown under contract.

“I believe in Tiara as a fighter and I appreciate what she brings in and out of the ring and especially as a public servant/police officer,” DiBella said in a statement.

On April 16th of this year, the city of Fort Myers honored Brown with the Key to the City and named the day “Tiara Brown Day” for her boxing success and her community work.

DiBella Entertainment has a number of female boxers under contract, including Heather Hardy, Alicia Napoleon, Shelly Vincent and Amanda Serrano. Brown will also join two other Beltway Boxers –Alantez Fox and Demond Nicholson — under the DiBella banner.

Brown will compete in her final bout as a free agent on Saturday, June 30th at the Sphinx Club in Washington, DC when she will headline the card against Carla Torres of Cleveland, OH.