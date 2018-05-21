Chavez Jr returns under Eddie Hearn

By Hesiquio Balderas

Eduardo Lamazon, the renowned boxing commentator, boxing historian and well known TV personally tweeted the news today that Julio Cesar Chavez Jr will return to the ring under Eddie Hearn’s banner.

“Yesterday I had a long chat with @jcchavezjr1 JULIO CESAR CHAVEZ JR / he will fight 3 times for promoter Eddie Hearn. His return bout will be on August 4 or 11 at 169 pounds. There are three possible rivals: Sergio Mora, Gabriel Rosado and Vanes Martirosyan,” said Lamazon’s tweet.

Chavez Jr hasn’t fought since his one-sided defeat at the hands of archrival Canelo Alvarez in a bout that was contested at 164 pounds.

Julio César Chávez Sr. recently made statements to the Mexican media that there is an ultimatum for his sons Omar and Julio Jr. and if they lose another fight he will advise them to retire.

Omar lost this past Saturday against Argentinean journeyman José Carlos Paz.