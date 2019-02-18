By Robert Coster

Former WBA interim light heavyweight world champion Felix “Mangu” Valera (17-2, 14 K0s) has signed a promotional contract with Top Rank Boxing. The Dominican-born boxer is presently training in Miami under the guidance of Luis Perez.

Belgica Pena, President of Shuan Boxing Promotion who manages Valera’s career, commented about the contract with Top Rank. “We are looking forward to having Felix fight on American TV very soon. We are honored to work with Top Rank and we are sure that this agreement will jumpstart Felix’s career. Valera is an action fighter. His style is tailor-made for television.”

Valera is presently ranked by three organizations (WBA #3, WBC #11, IBF #14).