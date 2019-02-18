By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former WBA, WBO, IBF heavyweight champion Tyson Fury claims he dropped WBA #2, WBO #3 Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller seven times in sparring sessions in 2011. Fury told the Sun. ”I was back home in Morecambe and I needed a sparring partner. The first person that sprang to mind was Jarrell Miller, I thought he’ll be good sparring for me.

“Obviously I wasn’t a world champion at the time, he came over to Morecambe and we sparred at a local gym. I’m not going to go into too much detail, but I hired him for two weeks sparring, I ended up sending him back home after one day sparring. I put him down seven times in the first spar and I sent him home packing back to the USA.”