16-year-old Xander Zayas has signed a multi-year professional contract with Top Rank. Zayas is the youngest fighter ever to sign a pro contract with Top Rank. He will represent Team USA next month at the Emil Jechev Memorial Tournament in Botevgard, Bulgaria, before making his pro debut as a welterweight in September.

Zayas was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and moved to Plantation, Florida, at 11 years of age. He elected to turn pro, in part, because he would’ve been too young to participate at the 2020 Olympics. Zayas will prepare for his pro debut with head trainer Javiel Centeno at Centeno’s Sweatbox Boxing & Fitness in Davie, Florida.