Queensberry Promotions has confirmed that Billy Joe Saunders’ next fight will be against Shefat Isufi at super middleweight. However with the widely reported changes in Billy Joe Saunders’ training situation and the current status of the WBO world super middleweight title, this fight will not take place on April 13th at the SSE Arena, Wembley as was previously announced. The fight will be moved to a new date in May at a venue to be confirmed at a later date. Saunders has reportedly split from trainer Dominic Ingle.