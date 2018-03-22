Tawatchai stops Portes

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Photo: Johnny Chaichotchuang

IBF #14 Mike Tawatchai (45-11-1) stopped Renan Portes (10-6) in round nine of a scheduled twelve round bout with the vacant IBF Asia junior featherweight title up for grabs on Wednesday at Suanlum Night Bazaar, Bangkok, Thailand. Tawatchai boxed aggressively from round one and at the conclusion of round nine Portes retired in his corner with a hand injury.



In other action, former IBF 108lb world title challenger Fahlan Sakkreeriin Jr stopped Chatchay Sithsaithong in round three of a scheduled six round bout.

In a major upset, IBF Muay Thai welterweight champion Pinklao Bangkoknoiresort was stopped by Weley Nonato in round three in a non-title bout. Nonato is the Brazilian Muay Thai champion.

In another Muay Thai contest, Raktae Kiatsongrit stopped Victor Carlos of Spain, in round four.

Jimmy Chaichotchuang, the IBF’s Leading promoter in Thailand said, “I would like to congratulate Mike Tawatchai. Tawatchai had lost by a points decision to IBF #1 TJ Doheny last December in an IBF eliminator bout. Tawatchai is very proud to hold the IBF Asia belt.

“Also, Fahlan Sakkreerin Jr was impressive in making a successful comeback. In his previous fight, he lost to Felix Alvaro in Nicaragua.”