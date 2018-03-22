March 22, 2018

Magdaleno-Dogboe tops April 28 Philly ESPN card

There will be no Brotherly Love when Jessie Magdaleno defends his WBO junior featherweight title against #1 contender Isaac Dogboe on April 28 at The Liacouras Center in Philadelphia.

The Magdaleno-Dogboe fight will headline a card with plenty of local flavor, as Philly heavyweights Bryant “By-By” Jennings and Joey Dawejko rekindle an old rivalry, and Philadelphia native Jesse “Hollywood” Hart continues his drive back to a world title challenge when he faces Demond Nicholson in a super middleweight bout.

Appearing on the undercard will be 2016 U.S. Olympic silver medalist Shakur Stevenson (5-0, 2 KOs) of Newark, N.J., in an eight-round featherweight bout against Roxberg Riley (12-0, 6 KOs) of Dallas, Ga.

Magdaleno-Dogboe, Jennings-Dawejko and Hart-Nicholson will be televised LIVE on ESPN and stream in English and Spanish on the ESPN App at 7 p.m. ET. Undercard bouts will stream on the ESPN App beginning at 4 p.m. ET. ESPN Deportes will air the fight at 10 p.m. ET.

Promoted by Top Rank, in association with Peltz Boxing, tickets, priced at $100 (ringside), $65 and $35, are ON SALE NOW and can be purchased at The Liacouras Center Box Office and www.liacourascenter.com, or by calling Peltz Boxing at 215-765-0922.

