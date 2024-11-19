The teams of Eimantas Stanionis and Shakhram Giyasov informed the World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee that they reached an agreement to make the mandatory fight and therefore the purse bidding that was scheduled for this afternoon was officially suspended. The contracts and details about the fight between Stanionis, welterweight champion, and Giyasov, mandatory challenger, will be sent in to the committee with the confirmation of the date, venue and other related elements.

