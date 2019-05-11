Undefeated WBA #7 featherweight Hairon “El Maja” Socarras (22-0-3, 14 KOs) stopped Jesus Martinez (25-8, 12 KOs) on Friday night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Socarras punished Martinez for five rounds and Martinez didn’t come out for round six.

Undefeated welterweight Livan “Machine Gun Kid” Navarro (11-0, 7 KOs) outpointed Breidis Prescott (31-17, 22 KOs) over eight rounds. Scores were 78-74, 79-73, 80-72. Former Amir Khan-conqueror Prescott has now lost nine of his last ten.

In other action, WBA #15 heavyweight Ivan Dychko (8-0, 8 KOs) scored a third round stoppage over 48-year-old former contender Ray “The Rainman” Austin (29-10-4, 18 KOs). Referee James Warring waved off the scheduled six-rounder after Austin indicated he had injured his left arm. Austin, who came in at 303 pounds, has lost six of his last seven.

Undefeated super lightweight Logan “The Korican Kid” Yoon (16-0, 12 KOs) outscored veteran Robert Frankel (37-21-1, 8 KOs) over eight rounds. Scores were 78-74, 80-72, 80-72.

Undefeated super welterweight Derrieck Cuevas (21-0-1, 14 KOs) outpointed Albert Mensah (31-8-1, 15 KOs) over eight rounds. Scores were 78-74, 80-72, 80-72.

Undefeated super middleweight Irosvani Duvergel (6-0, 3 KOs) took a six round unanimous decision over Jerhed “Underdog” Fenderson (5-11, 2 KOs).

Light heavyweight “Bad” Blake Davis moved to 2-0, 1 KO with a four-round unanimous decision over Quintell Thompson (2-8-1, 2 KOs) Scores were 40-35 across the board.