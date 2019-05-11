Photos: Emily Harney

In the first Murphys Boxing event of a multi-fight deal with UFC Fight Pass, fans watched NABA super featherweight champion Abraham Nova (15-0, 11 KOs) stop Argentina’s Mario Ezequiel Sayal Lozano (18-3-1, 9 KOs) at 2:26 into the second round of scheduled 10 round bout Friday night in Springfield, Massachusetts live from MGM Springfield.

The co-main event saw Murphys Boxing’s own William Foster III (10-0, 7 KOs) absolutely dominate and drop Argentina’s Ramon Esperanza (22-16-1, 11 KOs) multiple times before the referee called a stop to the fight at 2:39 into the 4th round.

Venezuelan Olympian, Luis Arcon Diaz (7-0, 7 KOs) continued his knockout streak stopping Argentina’s Jose Aubel (8-4, 7 KOs) at 2:36 into the 4th round of a scheduled 6 round junior welterweight bout.

Local Springfield fighter, Derek Whitley Jr. (5-1-1) won a unanimous decision over Philadelphia’s Bryan Goldsby (5-11) in a four round welterweight fight. Goldsby, an MMA veteran, came to win and had several moments throughout the fight but didn’t stay busy enough against the counter-punching southpaw who won with decisions of 39-27 and 40-36 twice.

2x Olympian from Ecuador and current WBC South American Middleweight Champion Carlos Gongora (16-0, 12 KOs) won a hard-fought unanimous decision over rugged veteran, Damien Ezequiel Bonelli (23-6, 20 KOs) in a 10 round middleweight that was closer than the scores of 99-91 and 98-92 twice, would have you believe.

Springfield’s own Anthony Velazquez (6-0, 6 KOs) continued his impressive KO streak against an outgunned Bruno Diaz (0-6) dropping him twice in less than a minute into the first round of a 4 round welterweight bout before the referee waved off the contest at 1:32 for a 1st round TKO.

The hard-hitting Ray Jay Bermudez (7-0, 5 KOs) who hails from nearby Albany, New York unleashed a barrage of hard hooks dropping a helpless Patrick Leal (0-6) three times for a 1st round TKO at 1:35 seconds into a scheduled 4 round welterweight bout.

Boston based amateur standout, James Perella (3-0, 3 KOs), who was fighting for the 3rd time in two months made easy work of Paulo DeSouza (0-14) dropping him twice in the first before the referee called a stoppage 16 seconds into the second round of a scheduled four round fight after DeSouza was stunned by a straight right.

