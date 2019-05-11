Courtesy Jim Jenkins, Sacramento Bee

Cheered on by a hometown crowd, super middleweight Mike Guy (10-4-1, 5 KOs) pulled out a six-round split decision win over previously unbeaten Mike Delgado of Anaheim (5-1, 4 KOs) in Friday night’s feature match at the Sacramento DoubleTree Hotel. There were no knockdowns in the hard-fought duel, worthy of a rematch. Delgado fought with a cut eye, checked a few times by the ringside physician. Judges’ scores were 57-56, 57-56 and 55-58. Guy was penalized a point for a foul.

In other bouts on a boxing card comprised largely of regional and Northern California prospects, it was:

David Melgoza UD-6 over Federico Malespina, welterweights;

Ivan Vergara MD-6 over Guadalupe Arroyo,, super-featherweights;

David Minter TKO-4 over Somethonit Phoumychack, welterweights;

Jonathan Rubio TKO-2 over Phillip Percy, lightweights