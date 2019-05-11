Undefeated super lightweight prospect Michael Dutchover (13-0, 10 KOs) knocked out late replacement Rosekie Cristobal (15-4, 11 KOs) in the first round of his TV debut. A hook to the liver put Cristobal down for the count. Time was 1:46.

Undefeated bantamweight prospect Saul Sanchez (12-0, 7 KOs) scored an eighth round TKO over Brandon Benitez (14-2, 6 KOs). Referee Raul Caiz Jr. halted the bout at :18 of round eight.

Former two-time world lightweight title challenger Petr Petrov (40-6-2, 21 KOs) scored a second round KO over former interim world title challenger Ruben Tamayo (27-13-4, 18 KOs).