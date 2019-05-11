By John DiSanto at ringside

In the main event at the 2300 Arena in South Philly, Kalvin Henderson, Fayetteville, AK, 12-0, 8 KOs, dominated Antowyan Aikens, Mays Landing, 13-7-1, 1 KO, and stopped him in round three. Henderson scored three knockdowns in round two and two more in the third, giving referee Benjy Esteves no choice but to stop the one-sided bout. The time was 2:14 of round three.

In the co-feature bout, super middleweight Brandon Robinson, Upper Darby, 13-2, 9 KOs, squeaked out a split decision over DeVaun Lee of Queens, 10-6-1, 5 KOs. Lee scored a knockdown in the first and establish a solid lead over the first part of the fight. However, Robinson began putting rounds in his column late in the fight to bring the score close. All eight rounds were lively and well-fought. After the full limit, Robinson claimed two of the official scores, 77-74 & 77-75. Lee lead on one card 76-75.

Las Vegas featherweight Raeese Akeem, 14-0, 8 KOs, knocked down Ramiro Robles of Mexico, 15-9-2, 9 KOs, three times in the opening round to score a quick TKO in a scheduled 8-rounder. Referee Benjy Esteves waved the fight to an end at the 1:51 mark.

Junior lightweight Alycia Baumgardner, Fremont, OH, 7-1, 5 KOs, stopped Gabriella Mezei of Romania, 9-18-5, 3 KOs, in the first round of their scheduled 6-rounder. Baumgardner put her down with a right to the body. Mezei got up but another hard right to the midsection froze her in her tracks and referee Chris Riskus stopped the fight. The time was 1:08 of the first round.

Paul “The Punisher” Kroll, 3-0, 3 KOs, lived up to his nickname, battering the usually durable Vincent Floyd, 4-7-1, 2 KOs, with an assault in the opening round that prompted referee Benjy Esteves to halt the bout after just 2:27. Kroll landed a variety of power shots that hurt Floyd more than once. Finally Kroll pinned the southpaw on the ropes and fired away until the scheduled 6-round welterweight bout was stopped.

Philly middleweight Ryan Umberger, 2-0, 2 KOs, came out swinging against Londoner Daryl Fenton, 1-5-1, and scored s first round TKO. Southpaw Umberger dropped Fenton twice with lefts and referee Chris Riskus stopped the fight at 1:34.

West Philly junior lightweight Antonio DuBose, 11-2-1, 2 KOs, defeated Wilmington’s Weusi Johnson, 3-12-1, by 6-round majority decision. The scores were 57-57 even, and 59-55 & 58-56 for DuBose.

In the opening bout, Mexican junior middleweight Hector Mercado, 3-10, outworked Philly’s LaQuan Evans, 1-1, over four rounds and took the majority decision by scores of 40-36, 39-37 and 38-38.

The show was promoted by Kings Promotions and streamed live by the fledgling outfit WarefareSports.com.