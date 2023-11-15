The final press conference was held Tuesday for the world title doubleheader on THURSDAY night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Shakur Stevenson (20-0, 10 KOs) faces Edwin De Los Santos (16-1, 14 KOs) for the vacant WBC lightweight world title and WBO junior lightweight champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete (38-1, 31 KOs) defends two-time world title challenger Robson Conceição (17-2, 8 KOs).

Shakur Stevenson: “This means the world to me. I’ve been grinding my whole life for these moments. I’m back in the same situation I was before, fighting for another vacant title. I’m just here to do what I got to do. I’m focused. I’m ready. Showtime on Thursday…my performance is based on how I feel. I’m performing for myself. I know that if I come in at my best, I will be hard to deal with for everybody.”

Edwin De Los Santos: “Like I’ve always said, I’m not here to hesitate, I’m here to fight…I know that with the help of God I am going to be victorious, and the win will change my life. On November 16, you will see an upset. Don’t be surprised.”

Emanuel Navarrete: “Robson represents an enormous threat in this fight. His style is very difficult. He’s a fighter who has an Olympic style. That makes it difficult for anyone with my style. But we worked on that. We worked on that in order to make the fight easier for me in that regard.”

Robson Conceição: “It’s tough to get three title opportunities. But that’s what happened in the amateurs. It took me three attempts to become an Olympic champion. So, the same will happen in professional boxing.”