Sellout Crowd Sees Fight Of The Year Bout

Most all fight promoters say they have just staged a “fight of the year” bout, but when fans throw $370 into the ring after a particular bout you know that it was something special.

But at Thursday’s edition of Roy Englebrecht’s Fight Club OC show in The Hangar at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, CA, fans were treated to a bout so over the top that both female fighters were drenched in blood from the second round on, and when the final bell rang to end the war, Fontana’s Lisa Mauldin came away with a split decision win over Amanda Jones in the pro debut for both ladies.

And to justify the claim as a candidate for ‘fight of the year” appreciative fans ran to ringside and tossed $370 in cash onto the ring floor turning a blue canvas into a sea of green!

The sold out crowd of 1,256 also saw Orange County’s Mike Segura over Shohei Yamamoto in another split decision result. Plus LA’s Ian Butler won a close decision over a very game Cory Hall.

The next Fight Club OC show is Thursday, June 7th.