By Gabriel F. Cordero

The paradise-like tourist destination of Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo is gearing up for Televisa’s ‘Sabados de Boxeo’ as former world champion Jhonny Gonzalez will defend a WBC super featherweight regional title against Marlyn Cabrera as he seeks an opportunity of the fight for the world title against his compatriot Miguel Berchelt, current champion of the WBC at 130 pounds. Gonzalez-Cabrera will take place at the Hotel Azul Ixtapa Convention Center.