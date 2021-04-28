Se pospone la subasta de la cartera del WBC de Makabu-Papin La subasta por la pelea entre el campeón de peso crucero del Consejo Mundial de Boxeo Ilunga Makabu y el retador Aleksei Papin se pospuso hasta el 11 de mayo. Makabu (28-2, 25 Ko’s) defendio su título por primera vez, noqueando a Olanrewaju Durodola en el séptimo round el pasado mes de diciembre en Kinshasa, República Democrática del Congo. Papin (13-1-0, 12 Ko’s) viene de noquear a Ruslan Fayfer en agosto pasado en Kazán, Rusia, y tiene la oportunidad de una revancha contra Makabu. Round 12 con Mauricio Sulaiman: Los cinturones conmemorativos del WBC

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

