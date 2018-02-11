Sanchez Throws Shutout

By Jim Jenkins, courtesy Sacramento Bee

Setting a drumbeat pace with a punishing lead right hand, crowd favorite Alan Sanchez (20-3-1) of nearby Fairfield continued his strong presence in the welterweight division with a lopsided win over Ramses Agaton (20-7-3) of Mexico City in their main event Saturday night at Cache Creek Casino Resort in Brooks, Calif. Minus a knockdown, Sanchez still took all eight rounds convincingly on the judges’ cards, prompting promoters Don Chargin and Paco Damian to ponder a bigger stage for their Northern California prospect.

Two other feature matches had more drama.

Light heavyweight Ryan Bourland (14-2) of Vallejo lost a narrow, eight-round majority decision to Jose Hernandez (19-3-1) of Los Angeles and super-flyweight Bruno Escalante (16-3-1) of the Philippines stopped Javier Gallo (25-15-1) of Buena Park in the sixth after two knockdowns.

The Bourland-Hernandez fight for the GBO belt was largely an inside affair with scores of 77-75, 77-75, 76-76.

Earlier, unbeaten cruiserweight Blake McKernan (7-0) of Sacramento scored two knockdowns en route to a six-round unanimous decision over Miguel Cubos (11-15) of Mexico.

Also, it was Arnold Dinong (1-0) of Hawaii by UD-4 over Tylor Marshall (1-5) of San Diego, super-featherweights; and Ivan Vergara (4-0) of Vacaville by UD-4 over Michael Gaxiola (4-13) of Modesto, featherweights.