WBC #1 Mickey Roman victorious

By Gabriel F. Cordero

WBC #1 super featherweight Miguel “Mickey” Román (59-12, 46 KOs) easily dominated Arístides Pérez (31-11-2, 17 KOs) before knocking him out at 2:36 of the round fourth at the Nery Santos Municipal Gym in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, Mexico, to defend his regional WBC belt and remain the mandatory challenger of WBC champion Miguel “Alacrán” Berchelt, who was also victorious on Saturday night. Roman was coming off a KO win in December over future Hall of Famer Orlando Salido.

Local female super flyweight favorite Diana “Bonita” Fernandez (17-2, 4 KOs) scored a stunning eighth round knockout over Noemi “NoNo” Bosques (11-11-3, 2 KOs). Fernandez sent Bosques to the canvas twice forcing the fight to stopped.

Olympic super lightweight prospect Lindolfo Delgado (3-0, 3 KOs) halted local Héctor Mendoza (5-13-3, 1 KO) in three.