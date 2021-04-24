Unbeaten WBC-ranked cruiserweight Ryan “The Bruiser” Rozicki (13-0, 13 KOs) of Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada returned to the ring Friday night scoring a 6th round stoppage over Sylvera Louis (8-7, 4 KOs) on Friday night at the Griffins Studio in Vancouver, BC, Canada. Rozicki ended matters putting Louis down with a left hook in route to winning the vacant NABA Canadian cruiserweight title and keeping his 100% knockout ratio intact. Louis has upset multiple prospects and once fought current WBA cruiserweight world champion Ryad Merhy.

Rounding out the undercard:

Mohammad Zawadi KO 1 Olivier Tshitumba

Jacob George KO 1 Scotty Woodward

Jake Daoust KO 1 Brent Anderson

The event was shown on www.threelionspromotions.com with Daniel Otter, Managing Director, Three Lions Promotions promoting (3LP) the show.