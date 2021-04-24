April 24, 2021
Boxing Results

Navarrete-Diaz undercard results

Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, Florida:

Junior welterweight Josue “The Prodigy” Vargas (19-1, 9 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Willie Shaw (13-2, 9 KOs). Score were 98-92, 99-91, 99-91.

In a clash of unbeaten lightweights, Joseph “Blessed Hands” Adorno (14-0-2, 12 KOs) and Jamaine Ortiz (14-0-1, 8 KOs) battled to an all-action draw. Adorno dropped Ortiz in round two and round seven, but Ortiz mostly outworked him. Scores were 76-74 Ortiz, and 75-75.

Unbeaten featherweight Orlando Gonzalez (17-0, 10 KOs) outscored Juan Antonio Lopez (15-9, 6 KOs) over eight rounds. Scores were 78-74, 79-73, 79-73.

18-year-old unbeaten welterweight Xander Zayas (8-0, 6 KOs) scored a devastating first round KO over Demarcus Layton (8-2-1, 5 KOs). Zayas bum-rushed Layton and blasted him out of there at :56.

Unbeaten junior featherweight Jeremy “Magic Hands” Adorno (5-0, 1 KO) had his hands full with Ramiro Martinez (2-1-2, 1 KO). Adorno won by four round majority decision 38-38, 39-37, 40-36.

19-year-old junior lightweight Jaycob Gómez (2-0, 2 KOs) scored first round KO over Mobley Villegas (3-2, 2 KOs). Villegas down twice. Time was 2:38.

Kingry pulls out of Fortuna fight
Rozicki KOs foe Louis in Vancouver

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>