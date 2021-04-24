Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, Florida:

Junior welterweight Josue “The Prodigy” Vargas (19-1, 9 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Willie Shaw (13-2, 9 KOs). Score were 98-92, 99-91, 99-91.

In a clash of unbeaten lightweights, Joseph “Blessed Hands” Adorno (14-0-2, 12 KOs) and Jamaine Ortiz (14-0-1, 8 KOs) battled to an all-action draw. Adorno dropped Ortiz in round two and round seven, but Ortiz mostly outworked him. Scores were 76-74 Ortiz, and 75-75.

Unbeaten featherweight Orlando Gonzalez (17-0, 10 KOs) outscored Juan Antonio Lopez (15-9, 6 KOs) over eight rounds. Scores were 78-74, 79-73, 79-73.

18-year-old unbeaten welterweight Xander Zayas (8-0, 6 KOs) scored a devastating first round KO over Demarcus Layton (8-2-1, 5 KOs). Zayas bum-rushed Layton and blasted him out of there at :56.

Unbeaten junior featherweight Jeremy “Magic Hands” Adorno (5-0, 1 KO) had his hands full with Ramiro Martinez (2-1-2, 1 KO). Adorno won by four round majority decision 38-38, 39-37, 40-36.

19-year-old junior lightweight Jaycob Gómez (2-0, 2 KOs) scored first round KO over Mobley Villegas (3-2, 2 KOs). Villegas down twice. Time was 2:38.