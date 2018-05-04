Rodriguez makes weight, Butler heavy

Tony Bellew 210.4 vs. David Haye 220.25

Paul Butler 121.5 vs. Manny Rodriguez 117.7

(IBF bantamweight title)

Butler has two hours to lose the weight. No weight was announced but the digital scale read 121+ The MC said Butler was “slightly over.”

Lenroy Thomas 230.5 vs. Joe Joyce 251.5

Martin J. Ward 129.25 vs. James Tennyson 129.75

John Ryder 166.25 vs. Jamie Cox 167

Joshua Buatsi 178.25 vs. Stephane Cuevas TBD

Luke Campbell 136.6 vs. Troy James 147

Venue: O2 Arena, London

Promoter: Matchroom

TV: AWE