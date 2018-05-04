Butler plans to stay at bantamweight

Bantamweight Paul Butler issued a statement via social media addressing his failure to make weight (by a wide margin) for Saturday’s IBF world title fight against Manny Rodriguez.

“First of all, I know failing weight in my biggest fight to date looks unprofessional and I understand the stick I’m getting. Believe me, I’m gutted and heartbroken I can’t win that world title tomorrow, but I didn’t fail it without trying. I’d never do that! I tried like you’d never believe. I will be staying at bantamweight. There is a couple of reasons for failing weight. My apologies go to the Rodriguez team, the Matchroom Team, my fans and most of all my trainer and manager Joe Gallagher for all the hard work he’s put in. I hope you all still enjoy the fight and the card tomorrow.”