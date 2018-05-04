Horn hopes Crawford doesn’t postpone again

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn and his promoter Dean Lonergan doubt that WBO mandatory contender Terence Crawford was suffering from the alleged injury that caused their fight to be postponed from the original April date to June 9. “Hopefully he doesn’t watch me anytime soon and get too scared. It might get postponed again,” Horn said. “I don’t know why they postponed last time but whatever happens, happens. I’ve had friends tracking him on Instagram and Facebook and whatever. He seemed to be bowling and using that hand quite fine (for a guy) with a hand injury.”