Undefeated welterweight prospect Mark Reyes Jr. (12-0, 10 KOs), of Tampa, FL, will headline a fight card tonight streamed on UFC Fight Pass. Held at the Civic Center, in Biloxi, MS, tonight’s event is promoted by Roy Jones Jr. Boxing and Rite Hook Promotions, in association with DiBella Entertainment. Drawing huge crowds to his first twelve professional fights in Florida, Reyes fights away from home for the first time against Carlos Mohamed Rodriguez (13-8-1, 5 KOs) in the eight-round main event.