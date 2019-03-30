March 29, 2019
Boxing Results

Rocky Martinez wins in comeback fight

Lightweight Rocky Martinez (30-3-3, 18 KOs), a former three-time WBO monarch at 130 pounds, returned to the ring, scored an eighth round KO over late sub William “Chirizo” Gonzalez (30-11, 26 KOs) on Friday night at the Rubén Zayas Montañez Coliseum in Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico.

Martinez Ko Gonzalez
Photo: Marcos Mejías Ortiz/PRBBP

Martinez, returning to the ring after almost three years without fighting following his loss to Vasyl Lomachenko, dropped the heavy-handed Gonzalez in round eight and the bout was immediately waved off. Gonzalez wasn’t happy about the quick stop. Time was 1:03. Rocky has already announced that this is his last year in boxing.

Two-time Puerto Rican Olympian and WBO #7 super flyweight Jeyvier Cintrón (10-0, 5 KOs) scored a first round KO over journeyman Eliecer Quezada (22-9-3, 4 KOs). A hard right to the face of Quezada put him on the floor for the count.

WBO #10 featherweight Popeye Lebrón (16-0-1, 9 KOs) scored a third round KO over Jose Alfredo Chanez (6-9, 3 KOs). Lebron dropped Chanez three times in round two and finished him with another knockdown in round three. Time was 1:29. It was Lebron’s second straight bout at 122 pounds.

In a surprise, heavyweight Jose Garcia (5-1, 5 KOs won by knockout over highly regarded 287lb Clayton Laurent Jr. (3-1, 2 KOs), who went down after a hard right to end the bout at 1:51 of round three.

