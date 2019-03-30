Lightweight Rocky Martinez (30-3-3, 18 KOs), a former three-time WBO monarch at 130 pounds, returned to the ring, scored an eighth round KO over late sub William “Chirizo” Gonzalez (30-11, 26 KOs) on Friday night at the Rubén Zayas Montañez Coliseum in Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico.



Martinez, returning to the ring after almost three years without fighting following his loss to Vasyl Lomachenko, dropped the heavy-handed Gonzalez in round eight and the bout was immediately waved off. Gonzalez wasn’t happy about the quick stop. Time was 1:03. Rocky has already announced that this is his last year in boxing.

Two-time Puerto Rican Olympian and WBO #7 super flyweight Jeyvier Cintrón (10-0, 5 KOs) scored a first round KO over journeyman Eliecer Quezada (22-9-3, 4 KOs). A hard right to the face of Quezada put him on the floor for the count.

WBO #10 featherweight Popeye Lebrón (16-0-1, 9 KOs) scored a third round KO over Jose Alfredo Chanez (6-9, 3 KOs). Lebron dropped Chanez three times in round two and finished him with another knockdown in round three. Time was 1:29. It was Lebron’s second straight bout at 122 pounds.

In a surprise, heavyweight Jose Garcia (5-1, 5 KOs won by knockout over highly regarded 287lb Clayton Laurent Jr. (3-1, 2 KOs), who went down after a hard right to end the bout at 1:51 of round three.