By John DiSanto at ringside

In the main event at the Sugar House Casino, in Philadelphia, former three-time Olympian (for Tajikistan), Anvar Yunusov, a junior lightweight now based in Philly, was knocked down and cut over the right eye in round three, by Carlos Colon, Lares, PR, but stormed back to score knockdowns himself, once in the fourth and again in the fifth, en route to winning a unanimous eight round decision. The scores were 79-71 and 78-71 twice. Yunusov improved to 7-0, 3 KOs. Colon fell to 5-2, 3 KOs.

In a match up of junior middleweight southpaws, Reading’s Erik Spring, 12-2-2, 1 KO, won a close majority decision over Terrance Williams of York, PA, 5-3-1, 1 KO, in the eight round co-feature. The scores were 77-75 & 76-75 for Spring, and 76-76 even.

Super middleweight Brandon Robinson, 12-2, 9 KOs, made quick work of Pittsburgh’s Lawrence Blakey, 5-13-2, 2 KOs, in their scheduled 6-rounder. As the opening round wound down, Robinson slammed a left hook to Blakey’s midsection that put him down. Blakey took referee Shawn Clark’s full 10-count on his hands and knees. The time was 2:49.

Maryland heavyweight Colby Madison, 8-0-2, 5 KOs, halted Emilio Salas, Yonkers, NY, 5-3-1, 3 KOs, with a left hook in round two. The punch floored Salas, and referee Gary Rosato stopped the fight as the doctor stepped into the ring. The time was 23 seconds of the second.

In a middleweight punch out, Philly’s LaQuan Evans, survived a first round knockdown to win his pro debut by split decision over debuting Jordan Demko of Birdsboro, PA. The fighters traded non-stop for four rounds. In the end, Evans won on two official scorecards, 39-37 & 39-38. One judge favored Demko 39-37.

In a junior welterweight fight scheduled for eight, Anthony Mercado of Arecibo, PR, 13-4, 11 KOs, stopped Andres Navarro of Toa Baja, PR, 11-8-1, 7 KOs after the fifth round. Mercado dominated the action in every round. Toward the end of the fifth, he trapped Navarro in a corner and pounded away. Referee Shawn Clark took a long look, but did not stop it. The round ended with Navarro on his feet, but the moment he returned to his corner, his trainer asked Clark to stop the fight. The time was 3:00.

In a wildly entertaining brawl between two debuting middleweights, Ryan Umberger, 1-0, 1 KO, Philadelphia, stopped Brent Oren, 0-1, Harrisburg, at the end of round three. The two went back and forth in their scheduled 4-rounder, with both landing freely. But the fight was stopped in the corner before the final round. The time was 3:00 of the third.

Brooklyn heavyweight Michael Coffie, 6-0, 5 KOs, knocked out Mexican Eduardo Vitela 3-4, 2 KOs, with a left hook in round two. The bottom rope caught Vitela, but referee Gary Rosato halted the contest without a count, as Vitela teetered in a sitting position. The time was 1:10.

In a 6-round welterweight fight, Philly’s Mark Dawson, 6-0-1, 3 KOs, remained unbeaten with a unanimous decision over Jordan Morales of Sunbury, PA, 3-7, 2 KOs. Southpaw Dawson scored a knockdown in round two, but Morales survived until the final bell. The scores were 59-54 and 60-53 twice.

In the opening bout, junior lightweights Weusi Johnson, 3-11-1, Wilmington, and Javier Oquendo, 3-1-1, 1 KO, fought to a 4-round split decision draw. Scores were 40-36 Oquendo, 39-37 Johnson, and 38-38.

The ten bout card was promoted by Marshall Kauffman’s King’s Promotions.