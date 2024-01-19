Ramon Arellano (Arellano Boxing) presented a night of boxing Thursday in Nashville, Tennessee at his popular San Jose Fiesta Mexican restaurant in front of the excited locals in attendance. The six round main event saw unbeaten super lightweight prospect Stacey Selby (5-0, 4 KOs) of Washington D.C. stop local Tennessee veteran Marlon Lewis in round two. Selby dropped Lewis five times in the bout. The official time of the stoppage was 1:16.
Rounding out the undercard:
Maria Arellano UD Eskemberli Casique Duarte
Mike Nelson KO Romundus Taylor
Brandon Hughes Draw Travis Floyd