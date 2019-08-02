Welterweight Ivan “The Volk” Golub (17-1, 13 KOs) scored a fifth round TKO over Joaquim Carneiro (25-11, 23 KOs). Golub dropped Carneiro in round five with a body and the bout was quickly waved off. Time was 1:52.

Unbeaten junior welterweight Victor Padilla (5-0, 5 KOs) scored a first round TKO over Benjamin Borteye (4-8, 4 KOs). Padilla rocked Borteye and got a quick referee’s stoppage after 72 seconds.

Undefeated heavyweight Mike Balogun (14-0, 10 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision over Ed Fountain (12-6, 5 KOs). Former NFL player Balogun was dropped in round one, but took over the rest of the fight. Scores were 77-74, 77-74, 78-73.