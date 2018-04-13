James, Cherry victorious in Minneapolis

WBA #4 welterweight contender Jamal “Shango” James (23-1, 10 KOs) ground out a ten round majority decision over Abel Ramos (18-3-2, 13 KOs) on Friday night at the Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota. James’ workrate made the difference. Scores were 96-94, 96-94, 95-95.

WBC #10 super featherweight Edner Cherry (37-7-2, 19 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Dennis Galarza (16-3, 9 KOs). Cherry closed strong to win 97-93, 96-94, 96-94.

Undefeated 6’6 super welterweight Sebastian “Towering Inferno” Fundora (9-0, 5 KOs) scored an impressive fifth round TKO over previously unbeaten Veshawn Owens (9-1, 9 KOs). A barrage of punches prompted a referee’s stoppage of a very entertaining fight. Time was 2:27.

In a clash between unbeaten super featherweights, Chris Colbert (8-0, 3 KOs) scored a seventh round TKO over Austin Dulay (11-1, 8 KOs). Colbert dropped Dulay in round six and the bout was stopped between rounds seven and eight.

18-year-old, 154-pound prospect Joey Spencer (2-0, 2 KOs) demolished Ousmane Sylla (1-3, 1 KOs) in just 51 seconds. Three knockdowns.