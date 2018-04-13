April 13, 2018

James, Cherry victorious in Minneapolis

WBA #4 welterweight contender Jamal “Shango” James (23-1, 10 KOs) ground out a ten round majority decision over Abel Ramos (18-3-2, 13 KOs) on Friday night at the Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota. James’ workrate made the difference. Scores were 96-94, 96-94, 95-95.

WBC #10 super featherweight Edner Cherry (37-7-2, 19 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Dennis Galarza (16-3, 9 KOs). Cherry closed strong to win 97-93, 96-94, 96-94.

Undefeated 6’6 super welterweight Sebastian “Towering Inferno” Fundora (9-0, 5 KOs) scored an impressive fifth round TKO over previously unbeaten Veshawn Owens (9-1, 9 KOs). A barrage of punches prompted a referee’s stoppage of a very entertaining fight. Time was 2:27.

In a clash between unbeaten super featherweights, Chris Colbert (8-0, 3 KOs) scored a seventh round TKO over Austin Dulay (11-1, 8 KOs). Colbert dropped Dulay in round six and the bout was stopped between rounds seven and eight.

18-year-old, 154-pound prospect Joey Spencer (2-0, 2 KOs) demolished Ousmane Sylla (1-3, 1 KOs) in just 51 seconds. Three knockdowns.

Confirmed: Canelo knee surgery
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.