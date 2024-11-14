WBA cruiserweight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (46-1, 30 KOs) and WBO cruiserweight champion Chris Billam-Smith (20-1, 13 KOs) faced off for their unification clash at the final press conference ahead of Latino Night Saturday on DAZN from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Gilberto Ramirez: “I’m ready for whatever he [Billam-Smith] brings to the table…I’ll show everyone that I’m ready for this division. I’m going to prove to myself and to everyone else on Saturday night that I’m ready to take the belt.”

Chris Billam-Smith: “While this night is supposed to be Zurdo’s, unfortunately I’m here to spoil the party again and I’ll be doing that Saturday night. “I know the level I’m at. There’s no offense taken [at being referred to as the underdog]. It gives me even more drive and he’ll be eating humble pie on Saturday night.”